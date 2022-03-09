Hess Co. (HES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 30th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hess has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Hess stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,633 shares of company stock worth $81,007,375. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

