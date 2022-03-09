Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.