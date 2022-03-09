Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells $6,159,159.50 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 61,438 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $6,159,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HES traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. 4,100,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

