Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 25,973 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $2,591,066.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HES opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.