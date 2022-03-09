Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,842,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,633 shares of company stock valued at $81,007,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

