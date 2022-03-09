HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HPK stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

