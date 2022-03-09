HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 4,730 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

