HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $437,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,226.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

