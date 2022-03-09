HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $763,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,318,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

