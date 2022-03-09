HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 5,653 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 863,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

