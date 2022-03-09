HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

