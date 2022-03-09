HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

COP opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,489 shares of company stock worth $25,724,352. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.