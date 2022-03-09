Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HINOY stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $75.69 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors (Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

