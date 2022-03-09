Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE HLLY opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

