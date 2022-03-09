Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.57. 60,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

