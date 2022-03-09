Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.72 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

