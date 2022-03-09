Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.
TWNK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 144,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.