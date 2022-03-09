Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

TWNK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 144,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

