Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.94. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 198,979,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

