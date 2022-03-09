HSBC Downgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Hold

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

WKCMF opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $127.55 and a one year high of $196.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.62.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

