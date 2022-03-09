Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Hudson Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HDSN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 48,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

