Hush Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $7,828.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00328104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00074296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.