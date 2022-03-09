Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.15. 284,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 178,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYPR. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,743,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Inc is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc, formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.