Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE HY opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $98.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -12.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

