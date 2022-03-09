Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.86

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.86 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.76 ($0.61), with a volume of 2098869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.36).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.90. The firm has a market cap of £167.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.72.

In related news, insider John Gulliver purchased 86,114 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,084.98 ($64,314.70).

About Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.