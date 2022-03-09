IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Holdings Cut by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 529,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,750. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

