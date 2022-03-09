Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

