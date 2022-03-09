IDT (NYSE:IDT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of IDT stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%.
About IDT (Get Rating)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
