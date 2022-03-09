IDT (NYSE:IDT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.