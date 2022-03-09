IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock worth $808,946,272. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $387.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.