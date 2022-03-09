IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $33.66 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after buying an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. 2,267,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $355.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

