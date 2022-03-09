IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,098 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

