IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,569 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.46. 216,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a market capitalization of $381.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

