IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 761 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.