IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, hitting $229.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,928. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

