IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,905 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QRMI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QRMI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 5.57% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of QRMI opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.