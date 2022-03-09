IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,905 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QRMI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QRMI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 5.57% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of QRMI opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.