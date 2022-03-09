IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

