IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

GS opened at $321.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

