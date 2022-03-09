IFP Advisors Inc Sells 121 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.95. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.58.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.