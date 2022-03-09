IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,358 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 122.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.