IFP Advisors Inc Sells 961 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.