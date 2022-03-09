IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.07

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.07 and traded as low as $34.53. IGM Financial shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 1,245 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.