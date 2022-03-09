IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IMARA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,196. IMARA has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 316,747 shares worth $712,891. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.