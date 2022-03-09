Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of IMO opened at C$57.92 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.63 and a 52-week high of C$60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$38.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

