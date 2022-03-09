Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 44,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

