ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.74) to €15.60 ($16.96) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

