Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 4851996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Specifically, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.