Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Ingevity by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth $231,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

