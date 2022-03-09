Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPHA stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.