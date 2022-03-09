Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.63. 440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

