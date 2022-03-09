Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.57. Innovid shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26.
About Innovid (NYSE:CTV)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
