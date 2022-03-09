Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inpixon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inpixon by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INPX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

